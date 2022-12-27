Erick Rowan Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return And How WWE Storylines Play Out

Recent rumors have theorized that with Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan might also be back in concert with (or shortly following) Wyatt’s re-emergence. While nothing solid has arisen on Rowan’s front thus far, the wrestler recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co and talked about Wyatt re-joining WWE (via Fightful). Rowan stated he had stayed updated on Wyatt’s debut and does continue to watch WWE occasionally. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On what he currently watches from WWE: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his debut and what he said and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding, it’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”

On how he sees fans engaging with contemporary storylines: “Uh, I mean, it’s a story and I know most wrestling fans don’t have a lot of patience these days but I enjoy… Wrestling has a little something for everybody so it’s nice to be able to turn on a clip a few months down the line and get a quick recap of what’s going on. It’s kind of like watching a soap opera where at least they have stories that happen in between. Maybe you watched on a Monday and then you watch like three weeks down the line and all of this stuff happened but you have to like watch it every day to be clued in on what happened from day to day. Not everybody can watch all the time, so it’s cool to be able to have people go back and use YouTube and social media to go back and just watch clips to see the story live and not actually have to watch on television. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the business, but it’s cool.”