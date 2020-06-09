Erick Rowan Discusses WWE Pitching A Demolition Style Look For He & Brodie Lee, How They Responded

In an interview with The Lewis Nicholls Show, Erick Rowan discussed how he and Brodie Lee were both trying to do their own singles things when WWE told them to get back together, and how WWE pitched a Demolition style look to them. Highlights are below.

On how he and Brodie Lee were trying to do their own thing before WWE made them get back together again: “He was trying to push his own thing, and I was trying to do the split personality, I remember I came out with a bunch of different YouTube videos to try to push kind of a character for them, kind of tailor made everything for them, and he was pushing to do something separate, and then we just, ‘Hey, you guys need to get back together, what are your ideas, here’s what we want you to do.’

On WWE pitching a Demolition style look for them: “I remember they brought us to a room, and they showed us, ‘We want you to be Demolition,’ and they showed us these leather chappy outfits. Yeah, you can imagine our reaction.”

On how he took his own designs to WWE and that became the Bludgeon Brothers outfits: “I said, how about you look at some of our designs, and I talked to some of my friends that work in design and stuff and I showed some stuff which would later become the Bludgeon Brother outfits, but it wouldn’t all be, it was kind of like a joint effort, but they actually, because we brought them actual sketches, they took those sketches and made them in a room, which is better than the leather.”

