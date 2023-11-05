Erick Rowan On His Favorite Career Moments, Not Getting Along With Brodie Lee At First

Erick Rowan recently looked back at his favorite moments in his career, as well as how he and Brodie Lee did not originally get along. Rowan weighed in on the topics during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his favorite moments in his career: “The coolest one I had in the ring, besides pinning Roman Reigns? I did enjoy that match [at WWE Clash of Champions 2019], and only because at the end of it was a surprise. The surprise was Jon (Luke Harper) coming back and knowing I get to tag with him the next pay-per-view and have at least one last quick run before he left. So that to me, was a cool, special moment because you could see the real brotherhood there. That last few weeks we had together was probably the most fun I’ve ever had wrestling. Obviously, when I look at moments of just different career things, I think me and him winning the [tag] belts at WrestleMania 34 was probably one of the highest.”

On his initial tensions with Brodie Lee: “Each journey is different for everybody. There are some wrestlers who can’t stand each other outside the ring. Of course, me and Jon [Huber] went through that stage earlier on. It’s well-publicized that there was friction between us, and it wasn’t until towards the end of The Wyatts stuff and Bludgeon Brothers [that] we just had this mutual respect for each other… The more time we spent together, the more we gelled as a team and as friends. Windham [Bray Wyatt] was no different. He was always there.”

On the dynamic between himself, Lee, and Wyatt: “We spent so much time together. You have tiffs with your family, and you have tiffs as a team, but luckily with the three of us, there was always one guy going, ‘Calm down. We’ll be good.’ We never really had crazy fights, it was literally just a family dynamic.”