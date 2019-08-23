WWE News: Erick Rowan Has His First Name Back, Roman Reigns Reflects On Feud With Brock Lesnar, New Weightlifting Video From Tommaso Ciampa

– Rowan is officially back to being named ‘Erick Rowan’ on WWE.com. WWE originally dropped his first name when he was part of the Bludgeon Brothers.

– WWE has released a new video with Roman Reigns talking about his feud with Brock Lesnar to promote WWE 2K20.

– Tommaso Ciampa posted a new video to Twitter showing off how well he’s doing with his neck surgery recovery and his impressive weightlifting ability.