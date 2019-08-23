wrestling / News
WWE News: Erick Rowan Has His First Name Back, Roman Reigns Reflects On Feud With Brock Lesnar, New Weightlifting Video From Tommaso Ciampa
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Rowan is officially back to being named ‘Erick Rowan’ on WWE.com. WWE originally dropped his first name when he was part of the Bludgeon Brothers.
– WWE has released a new video with Roman Reigns talking about his feud with Brock Lesnar to promote WWE 2K20.
– Tommaso Ciampa posted a new video to Twitter showing off how well he’s doing with his neck surgery recovery and his impressive weightlifting ability.
If I did my math right, that’s about 3 Adam Coles.
And that’s undisputed.
🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/oKArVPdWVc
— CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) August 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- AEW on TNT Ticket Numbers Still ‘Unusually High’ On Secondary Market
- Bruce Prichard On Who Did and Didn’t Like WWE’s Dress Code, Not Being a Fan Of It Himself
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hiring Sid Back to WCW in 1999, Not Telling Arn Anderson Beforehand
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered