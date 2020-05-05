Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds

Special effects artist Jason Baker shared a look at a mask he and Tom Savini created for Erick Rowan to use at WrestleMania 32 in his match against The Rock. The Rock made quick work of Rowan, picking up the win in 6 seconds. The mask was inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein.

“BTS: one of the many masks that @thetomsavini and I made for @erickredbeard that unfortunately never saw the night of day. This particular piece was created for @WrestleMania 32. Inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein.”

Rowan was, of course, released by WWE back on April 15th as part of the company-wide releases in response to the ongoing pandemic. He responded to Baker’s tweet, saying the mask was one of his favorites. Rowan is going by his real name on Twitter now, Joseph Ruud.

