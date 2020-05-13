Erick Rowan Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Shop With New Name

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was among the list of wrestlers released by WWE last month. Since that time, Rowan has opened up a new shop Pro Wrestling Tees (h/t PWInsider) under the name Erick Redbeard.

This could potentially hint at the name Rowan might use for his post-WWE career. Additionally, he’s altered his Twitter handle to @ErickRedBeard as well.