Erick Rowan Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Shop With New Name
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was among the list of wrestlers released by WWE last month. Since that time, Rowan has opened up a new shop Pro Wrestling Tees (h/t PWInsider) under the name Erick Redbeard.
This could potentially hint at the name Rowan might use for his post-WWE career. Additionally, he’s altered his Twitter handle to @ErickRedBeard as well.
