Erick Rowan Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Shop With New Name

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was among the list of wrestlers released by WWE last month. Since that time, Rowan has opened up a new shop Pro Wrestling Tees (h/t PWInsider) under the name Erick Redbeard.

This could potentially hint at the name Rowan might use for his post-WWE career. Additionally, he’s altered his Twitter handle to @ErickRedBeard as well.

