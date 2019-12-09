wrestling / News
Erick Rowan Says Goodbye to Luke Harper and the Ascension
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that WWE released Luke Harper and The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor), as well as Sin Cara. In a post on Instagram, Erick Rowan said goodbye to Harper, Viktor and Konnor, who he said were three of his best friends.
He wrote: “Three of the best friends I’ve made in the business. Extremely talented and genuinely good dudes. Going back to FCW, It’s been an honor to be around you boys. Can’t wait to see what’s next for all of you! @wwe_viktor @thislukeharper @konnor_ascension_wwe”
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed
- Mike Kanellis Says Emasculation Angle Didn’t Make Him Ask For Release, Reveals His Only Issue With It
- Petey Williams and Gail Kim On AEW and NXT Using the Canadian Destroyer