Erick Rowan Says Goodbye to Luke Harper and the Ascension

It was reported yesterday that WWE released Luke Harper and The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor), as well as Sin Cara. In a post on Instagram, Erick Rowan said goodbye to Harper, Viktor and Konnor, who he said were three of his best friends.

He wrote: “Three of the best friends I’ve made in the business. Extremely talented and genuinely good dudes. Going back to FCW, It’s been an honor to be around you boys. Can’t wait to see what’s next for all of you! @wwe_viktor @thislukeharper @konnor_ascension_wwe”