Erick Rowan Says He Doesn’t Know Bray Wyatt Or The Fiend

Erick Rowan recently had an interview with Super Luchas (translation via Fightful), which was in character and he claimed that he didn’t know who Bray Wyatt or The Fiend were. He did recall Luke Harper, who teamed with him as part of the Bludgeon Brothers. Of course, Rowan was with both Wyatt and Harper as part of the Wyatt Family. You can see the exchange below:

Question: What did you think of the new Bray Wyatt?

Rowan: Who is that? The Fiend?

Question: Yes, The Fiend

Rowan: I have not had the pleasure of meeting him. In fact, I’ve never heard of him. Even more, I’ve never heard of The Fiend or Bray Wyatt.

Question: Are…are you serious? What about Luke Harper?

Rowan: Oh yeah, he and I were Bludgeon Brothers. I know who he is.