Erick Rowan Discusses Trying to Do Split Personality Character in WWE, Frustration That They Let Bray Wyatt Do Similar Character

Erick Rowan appeared on The Lewis Nicholls Show and discussed how he tried to do a split personality character in WWE, and how it was frustrating to see WWE allow Bray Wyatt to do a similar character a short time later. Highlights are below.

On how he tried to do a split personality character in WWE: “I’m obviously a huge fan of split personalities. I love that kind of character. I remember for the longest time, I pushed for myself to have a split personality with wearing different masks, I had like 20 different masks, I remember I did a Talking Smack where I tried a split personality character, and next thing I know, we’re the Bludgeon Brothers, but that’s a different story. But yes, being such a fan of that sort of thing, and horror movies, it’s cool to see them allow somebody to do that.”

On if it’s frustrating to see Bray Wyatt get to do a character like the one he wanted to do: “Yeah, it’s frustrating. No matter what, everyone has so many different ideas and they’re not being used. The ideas don’t get used, you get told what to do, and it’s just the unfortunate thing about characters today. Not everyone has the same, their characters, and unfortunately you can push and try to do what you can.”

