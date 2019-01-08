WWE News: Erick Rowan Spotted At WWE Performance Center, Xavier Woods Plays Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain

– PWInsider reports that Erick Rowan was at the WWE Performance Center yesterday, working to get cleared after he suffered a bicep tear in August 2018. He got the injury during the Bludgeon Brothers’ match with the New Day at Summerslam 2018, which led to them dropping the Smackdown tag team titles to the New Day on Smackdown Live only a few days later.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods playing Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain and bringing back his Zero character.