Erick Rowan, Vince McMahon, Braun Strowman Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee

We have a few more reactions from the wrestling industry to Brodie Lee’s tragic passing in Erick Rowan, Vince McMahon, Braun Strowman. As previously noted, Lee passed away at the age of 41 over the weekend due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. Rowan and Strowman were of course stablemates with Lee in the Wyatt family and shared their thoughts on Instagram, while McMahon posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Lee.

McMahon posted:

“The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans.”

Rowan and Strowman shared their thoughts, as you can see below:

Rowan:

“Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again. I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know. I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, “Goodbye Forever”, because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever. One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not, “Goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the otherside my brother. I LOVE YOU!”

Strowman:

“The crazy thing about this fan art is I’m sure I can speak for the rest of the guys in it and in the locker rooms he shared that we all looked up to Jon. From day one when I didn’t know shit about the business ( trust me he reminded me on the regular lol) he took me under his wing his constructive criticism was like no ones else’s he had no problem telling me when I sucked but he also was one of the first ones to tell me when I did something good. We traveled the world together and he had to put up with my crazy ass. I learned so much from him and god the memories I will cherish the rest of my life are unbelievable. We all used to joke about when we were all old and fat and fired from anywhere that would let us wrestle that we were gonna take over the mid evil times business and he said he was gonna be the silver knight and the silver knight ain’t putting nobody’s ass over. Because in the ring he made everyone look amazing. He’s was one of the must unselfish men I’ve ever met and an amazing husband and father it was always magical being around him with his family cause he went from salty old Brodie to loving Jon. I wish I could walk out to the firefly’s one more time with you brother. Those were the most amazing days of my career and I will hold them hi till I’m gone. Save me a seat and a turkey leg at the round table. Ride hard silver knight. I love you”