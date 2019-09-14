Erick Rowan Wished He Could Have Wrestled For CMLL or AAA

In an interview with SuperLuchas (translation via Fightful), Erick Rowan spoke about his brief time in Mexico and said he wished he could have wrestled for either CMLL or AAA before going to the WWE. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in Mexico: “Well, in 2007, I did two tours in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH and on one of those tours, they took a few guys to AAA. During that time, I thought it would be an interesting company to work for, but due to the time I had to dedicate to my son as a single father, adjusting to [Mexico] wasn’t in the cards at the time. But yeah, I would have liked to work in CMLL or even AAA.”

On if he’d ever put his beard on the line in a match: “An astute man never bets. There’s always a small possibility that something goes wrong and my beard is something very important to me. As such, I don’t think I would have bet my beard for anything. In that case, I would have just bet something else.”