Erick Rowan’s Mystery Pet Revealed on Raw (Pics, Video)
Erick Rowan’s mystery pet has been revealed, and let’s just say it’s a good thing he’s not arachnophobic. On tonight’s episode, Rowan revealed in a backstage segment with No Way Jose that his cage holds a massive tarantula, which he scared off Jose and his entourage with. You can see video and pics below.
Rowan has been carrying the cage around since early December and has freaked several members of the WWE roster out with it.
Traumatized forever.#Raw @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/PcbDgjiPWn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 3, 2020
It's time!!!@ERICKROWAN *finally* reveals what's in his cage on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/CGFJ2dCXtM
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
HE'S OPENED THE CAGE!
WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?!#Raw @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/hqQPGiJFi5
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
LIVE | @ERICKROWAN has finally revealed what's in his cage! IT'S HUGE! #RAW #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/4349bwe18s
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) March 3, 2020
