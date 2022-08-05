Erick Stevens Announces Return From Retirement

Erick Stevens is returning to wrestling after retiring in October of 2020. Stevens, who announced in October that he was retiring from the ring after suffering a torn MCL, took to social media to announce that he will be returning.

Stevens posted to his Twitter:

“I’m back.

“I had a long, multi-tweet thread written out, but I scrapped it. The Cliff Notes: Even though my life has not been all sunshine and rainbows as of late, I’m very excited to sleep on airport floors, sit in cramped backseats, and eat beef jerky for dinner.

“I’ve had a lot of time to sit back and watch a lot of footage from the past and the present. I’ve also had time to think about the kind of wrestler and more importantly, the kind of professional I want to be. I love pro wrestling and I can’t wait to get in the ring again.

“I talked a lot of shit about @RichardsWesley based on my experiences from back in the day, but all jokes aside – I’ve been really impressed by the things he’s been doing with Team Ambition.

“The only thing we as humans can do is to admit our flaws and do our best to improve them. My approach to this run is completely different. As an over the hill never was, I want to help the next generation(s) become the best professional wrestlers they can be.”