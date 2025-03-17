Esfinge Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that Esfinge has been added to the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. It happens on April 5. The winner will be the MLW World Champion. Lawlor joins a match that includes champion Matt Riddle, Tom Lawlor, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Paul Walter Hauser, Paul London, Atlantis Jr., BRG, Bobby Fish, Alex Kane, Brock Anderson, Okumura, Juicy Finau and Jesus Rodriguez.

Esfinge enters MLW and debuts at Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Tickets Available at MLWLA.com

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced CMLL’s Esfinge will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

MLW’s Battle RIOT is about to get a serious infusion of lucha excellence. CMLL’s Esfinge is officially entering the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT, bringing his signature Oneatos Style, raw athleticism, and high-stakes experience to MLW’s most unpredictable match.

Hailing from Guadalajara, Esfinge has spent over a decade making his mark in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). A former Copa Jr. and Gran Alternativa winner, he has trained under some of the best and proved himself in Mexico’s most prestigious arenas. His technical precision, explosive agility, and unmatched conditioning make him a threat to anyone who steps in his way.

With an impressive physique and power game, Esfinge has conquered some of lucha libre’s toughest challengers, capturing the Occidente Tag Team Championship and Arena Coliseo Tag Team Championship along the way. He’s also claimed the masks of Espectrum and Furia Roja—proving he thrives under pressure. But Battle RIOT is a different beast, where eliminations happen by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope.

Now, the question is: Can Esfinge’s lucha mastery and endurance outlast 39 other competitors and take the MLW World Heavyweight Championship? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Esfinge

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

TJPW’s HIMAWARI makes her MLW debut!