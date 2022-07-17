wrestling / News

ESPN Calls WWE A ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’, Stephanie McMahon Responds

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ESPN has announced they are honoring WWE as a ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’ for its community work. The post reads:

As part of the #SportsHumanitarian Awards, ESPN is recognizing @WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near & far.

Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon replied: “At our very core, @WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through service. Thank you for this incredible honor, @ESPNCitizenship!

