ESPN Calls WWE A ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’, Stephanie McMahon Responds
ESPN has announced they are honoring WWE as a ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’ for its community work. The post reads:
“As part of the #SportsHumanitarian Awards, ESPN is recognizing @WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near & far.”
As part of the #SportsHumanitarian Awards, ESPN is recognizing @WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near & far. pic.twitter.com/IFsxtfN6AV
— ESPN Citizenship (@ESPNCitizenship) July 15, 2022
Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon replied: “At our very core, @WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through service. Thank you for this incredible honor, @ESPNCitizenship!”
At our very core, @WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through service. Thank you for this incredible honor, @ESPNCitizenship! https://t.co/3YT99r9A3u
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 16, 2022
