ESPN Hypes Debut of Unscripted Series Stephanie’s Places

The unscripted series Stephanie’s Places, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, debuted today on ESPN+ with first guest CM Punk. ESPN hyped the debut of the show in a new press release.

ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque and CM Punk

Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.

In this week’s premiere episode, Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.

Episode Excerpt:

CM Punk explains to Stephanie what led up to his return to the WWE (Watch Clip Here)

@StephanieMcMahon on Instagram:

“If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.” Thank you @cmpunk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of #StephaniesPlaces on @espn+ this Wednesday! (Clip/Post)

The moment that taught us to never say “never,” ever again. @tripleh and @stephaniemcmahon dig deep into @cmpunk’s shocking WWE return… (Clip/Post)

Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.