ESPN Reportedly In Talks With WWE For Content on ESPN+

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been talks between ESPN and WWE to bring WWE content to ESPN+, with WWE likely the one to try to broker the deal. This would be a similar idea that UFC has, which they would sell the rights to their PPVs to a new streaming service that would pay more than WWE could make selling the content directly to consumers through the WWE Network.

It was the ESPN+ model with the UFC that convinced WWE to seek one of their own. With UFC, the big shows are still PPVs, as they cost $4.99 per month for the ESPN+ subscription as well as $64.99 per show. One benefit to WWE is that big shows like Wrestlemania would be promoted heavily on ESPN’s all shows. WWE would also get a lot more mainstream exposure and the WWE roster would become bigger stars to sports fans.