Various News: ESPN Streaming XFL, Ringside Fest, EVOLVE 139 Preview

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
XFL Logo

Deadline reports that ESPN will air all XFL Games live via their digital platform across Europe, Middle East & Africa.

– You can get a WWE 24/7 Title shot if you follow these rules.

– EVOLVE posted the following video.

– Ringside Fest 2019: Mattel WWE Figure Display & Bill Miekina Walkthrough

