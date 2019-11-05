wrestling / News
Various News: ESPN Streaming XFL, Ringside Fest, EVOLVE 139 Preview
– Deadline reports that ESPN will air all XFL Games live via their digital platform across Europe, Middle East & Africa.
– You can get a WWE 24/7 Title shot if you follow these rules.
We will give you a referee.
We will give you a 24/7 title shot.
If you can Singh this #Bollywood song. #Bollywood247Challenge #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/uEJqgBp1tS
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 5, 2019
– EVOLVE posted the following video.
– Ringside Fest 2019: Mattel WWE Figure Display & Bill Miekina Walkthrough
