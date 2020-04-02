ESPN To Air Brock Lesnar Marathon On Sunday

WWE has announced that ESPN will be airing a marathon of content devoted to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on Sunday, ahead of night two of Wrestlemania. Here’s a press release:

The Beast Incarnate is taking over the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN will air the first nationally televised encore presentation of WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s programming lineup will also include several of Brock Lesnar’s high-profile UFC title bouts and will culminate with his 2000 NCAA Wrestling Championship victory on ESPN2. All telecasts will stream via the ESPN App.

In conjunction with the WrestleMania encore, ESPN2 will televise a five-hour Lesnar marathon on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. The full schedule is below:

6 a.m. — UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Alistair Overeem

7 a.m. — UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin

7:30 a.m. — UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

8 a.m. — UFC Unleashed: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Couture

9 a.m. — 2000 NCAA Wrestling Championship

In addition, ESPN+ has added a Brock Lesnar collection to its library that includes several of his classic UFC bouts: Lesnar on ESPN+.

ESPN’s “E:60” feature on Brock Lesnar from 2009 will also re-air as part of Sunday morning’s “SportsCenter.”

Entering as the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar battled Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. The event also featured the first WrestleMania women’s main event as “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey took on Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Takes All” triple threat match.

WWE legend Triple H is also slated to appear on ESPN Radio’s “Golic & Wingo” show at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, April 3 to preview WrestleMania 36.

The encore presentation will air in advance of the second night of this year’s WrestleMania, which for the first time ever, is being held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network. WrestleMania will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.