ESPN To Re-Air 30 For 30 on Ric Flair This Sunday

– ESPN is set to host a block on WWE programming on Sunday.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN will air E:60’s WWE Behind The Curtain. That will be followed by “30 For 30” focusing on Ric Flair. Finally, at 7 p.m. ET, The Mothership will re-air WrestleMania 32.

ESPN aired WrestleMania 30 last Sunday and drew over 800,000 viewers, making it the most viewed program of the day. ESPN will re-air WrestleMania 35 next Sunday.