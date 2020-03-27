wrestling / News
ESPN To Re-Air 30 For 30 on Ric Flair This Sunday
– ESPN is set to host a block on WWE programming on Sunday.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN will air E:60’s WWE Behind The Curtain. That will be followed by “30 For 30” focusing on Ric Flair. Finally, at 7 p.m. ET, The Mothership will re-air WrestleMania 32.
ESPN aired WrestleMania 30 last Sunday and drew over 800,000 viewers, making it the most viewed program of the day. ESPN will re-air WrestleMania 35 next Sunday.
Encore @WWE presentations continue this weekend on ESPN:
💥 #WrestleMania32
💥 @30for30: Nature Boy
💥 @E60: WWE Behind the Curtain
All part of Sunday's 11-hour WWE & @ncaawrestling marathon
Schedule: https://t.co/AEDoEm9j3o pic.twitter.com/OyJ1bnAV3H
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 27, 2020
