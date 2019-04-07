wrestling / News

WWE News: ESPN’s Top WrestleMania Moments, Kofi Kingston on New York Morning Show, Behind the Scenes of WrestleMania 35

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ESPN has shared a video looking at their top WrestleMania moments of all-time including Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels and more. You can watch it below:

– Kofi Kingston made an appearance on New York’s Sway in the Morning show to promote the weekend’s PPV:

– Gear Live’s Andrew Edwards posted the following video going backstage at WrestleMania 35 and looking at the tech behind the show:

