wrestling / News
WWE News: ESPN’s Top WrestleMania Moments, Kofi Kingston on New York Morning Show, Behind the Scenes of WrestleMania 35
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– ESPN has shared a video looking at their top WrestleMania moments of all-time including Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels and more. You can watch it below:
– Kofi Kingston made an appearance on New York’s Sway in the Morning show to promote the weekend’s PPV:
– Gear Live’s Andrew Edwards posted the following video going backstage at WrestleMania 35 and looking at the tech behind the show:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame