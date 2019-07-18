Estimated Attendance and Buyrate For WWE Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Extreme Rules had an estimated attendance of 12,800 at the Wells Fargo Center. It was announced that the event sold out, but it was actually 1,200 tickets short of doing that. While the number is still good for WWE, they were selling 2-for-1 ticket discounts.

AS for the PPV buyrate, the show had between 13,000 and 14,000, which is up from 11,000 to 12,000 for the last two PPVs. 87% of the buys were on Sunday with the other 13% on Monday and Tuesday. Of that number, only 34% bought Stomping Grounds.

It was noted that 12.5% of American homes ordered a WWE PPV in 2018, compared to the WWE Network. It’s not the same people month after month, but a larger overall audience. It was also noted that of those who bought Extreme Rules, 2.3% bought Double or Nothing, 1.4% bought Impact Slammiversary and 0.3% bought ROH Best in the World. This would suggest there is very little crossover between paying fans.