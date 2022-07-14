Estrella TV Adds Lucha Libre AAA Specials, First To Air Friday

Lucha Libre AAA has been added Estrella TV in a series of specials that will kick off this Friday. Estrella Media and AAA announced on Wednesday that the promotion will be added to their Friday night combat sports lineup starting on July 15th, with further episodes on September 9th and November 11th.

EstrellaTV, the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media, will add Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to the network’s Friday night combat sports lineup. The matches, featuring Mexico’s iconic masked superheroes, will be broadcast on July 15, September 9, and November 11 this year, from 7 pm to 10 pm/6 pm to 9 pm CT.

The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide matches will complement the network’s existing combat sports programming slate, Naciones MMA and Boxeo EstrellaTV. BoxeoEstrellaTV airs on the last Friday of the month, and Naciones MMA airs on the third Friday of the month.

“We are excited to welcome Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to the EstrellaTV family,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Content, Estrella Media. “The matches will be a perfect addition to the network’s Friday night programming that currently features boxing and MMA, making EstrellaTV a must-watch destination for combat sports.”

Lucha Libre is a unique form of professional wrestling in Mexico dating back over a century, where competitors wear colorful masks and spandex. Fighters cultivate big personas but hide their true identities behind their masks.

The July 15 event will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide with “Triplemanía XXX Chapter 1.” Filmed in Monterrey, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will feature the following matches:

RULETA DE LA MUERTE MATCH 1

ÚLTIMO DRAGÓN VS PENTAGÓN JR.

RULETA DE LA MUERTE MATCH 2

L.A. PARK VS VILLANO IV

RULETA DE LA MUERTE MATCH 3

BLUE DEMON JR. VS RAYO DE JALISCO JR.

RULETA DE LA MUERTE MATCH 4

PSYCHO CLOWN VS CANEK

LUCHA ESTELAR

HIJO DEL VIKINGO Y FENIX VS MATT & NICK JACKSON “THE YOUNG BUCKS