ESW All I Do Is Win Full Results 01.20.2023: ESW Heavyweight Championship, ESW Interstate Championship, & More
January 21, 2023 | Posted by
The ESW All I Do Is Win event was hosted on January 20 by Empire State Wrestling in Niagara Falls, NY. You can see the complete results (per ESW) below.
*Jay Freddie defeated BEEF
*Chase Oliver defeated Jerk Cockins, Vinnie Moon & Aaron West
*Vince Valor defeated JaXon Argos
*Critical X Revolution (Chael Connors & TJ Epixx) defeated Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)
*ESW Interstate Championship Match: Alec Price defeated Jason Kincaid
*Nick Ando defeated Christina Marie
*James Sayga defeated Sean Carr
*Frank Feathers defeated Darren Crowe
*Edge of Hope defeated Robby Vegas, Delsin Alekzander & Maxx Cannon
*ESW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Bennett defeated Bill Collier