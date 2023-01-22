ESW All I Do Is Win Full Results 01.20.2023: ESW Heavyweight Championship, ESW Interstate Championship, & More

The ESW All I Do Is Win event was hosted on January 20 by Empire State Wrestling in Niagara Falls, NY. You can see the complete results (per ESW) below.

*Jay Freddie defeated BEEF

*Chase Oliver defeated Jerk Cockins, Vinnie Moon & Aaron West

*Vince Valor defeated JaXon Argos

*Critical X Revolution (Chael Connors & TJ Epixx) defeated Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)

*ESW Interstate Championship Match: Alec Price defeated Jason Kincaid

*Nick Ando defeated Christina Marie

*James Sayga defeated Sean Carr

*Frank Feathers defeated Darren Crowe

*Edge of Hope defeated Robby Vegas, Delsin Alekzander & Maxx Cannon

*ESW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Bennett defeated Bill Collier