ESW Announces Gangrel, Trent Barretta & More For August Show

– Empire State Wrestling has announced Gangrel and more for their upcoming show in August. The company announced via press release that Hit Me With Your Best Shot will take place on August 13th and will feature the following:

* Gangrel in action

* ESW Heavyweight Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. “Blue Thunder” Jay Freddie

* Jonny Puma vs. “None of a Kind” Anthony Gaines

* AEW’s Trent Barretta vs. “The Blade” Pepper Parks

* Colin Delaney vs. AEW’s Evil Uno

* “The Remix” Kevin Bennett will Atticus Cogar

The show will take place at St. Johnsburg Fire Hall in North Tonawanda, New York. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $15, and increase to $20 on the day of the event. Front and second row tickets are sold out. Doors open at 5 PM with bell-time at 6 PM. The show will be recorded for ESW’s streaming service partners.

