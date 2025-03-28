ESW Announces Spring Smash 3 For Next Month

Empire State Wrestling is returning to Medina, New York for a show late next month. The promotion announced on Thursday that their Spring Smash 3 show will take place in the city on April 26th, which will be a fundraiser for the East Shelby Vol. Fire Department.

The full announcement reads:

Pro Wrestling Fundraiser in Medina

Empire State Wrestling returns to Medina with East Shelby Vol. Fire Dept. fundraiser event

Empire State Wrestling will comeback to Medina, N.Y. on Saturday, April 26 with “Spring Smash 3” at Medina High School. This will be the third year in the row that ESW will host an event at here. Spring Smash 3 will also continue to serve as a fundraiser for the East Shelby Vol. Fire Dept. – a tradition that started in 2018 with events held at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds in Albion, N.Y.

Announced so far for Spring Smash 3:

*ESW Heavyweight Championship: “Invincible” Vince Valor (c) vs. “Big League” John McChesney

*ESW Women’s Championship: “Courageous” Christina Marie (c) vs. “Miss Desirable” Eden Grey

*Appearances by Medina’s own “A Cut Above The Rest” Gavin Glass and “Filthy” Maxx Cannon

*Stay tuned to ESW’s social media platforms for future match announcements

Tickets are available at ESWTIX.com (where service fees apply) at pre-sale prices, including discounted tickets for students. Ticket prices rise by $5 at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the opening bell set for 6 p.m.