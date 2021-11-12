Ethan Page Discusses How Quickly AEW Deal Came Together After Leaving Impact

Ethan Page, who will participate in the 10-man tag team match involving The Inner Circle and American Top Team at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, was recently interviewed by Fightful, and he discussed how quickly his AEW deal came together after leaving Impact, why signing with AEW was a huge stress relief for him and his family, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Ethan Page on how quickly his AEW deal came together after leaving Impact: “Not long after, honestly. Everything came together right after Christmas. Things were really signed, sealed, delivered, at the beginning of the year. Essentially, right when my deal with IMPACT was done. They had filmed so much that it bled over until January, so I knew I was going to end up there, I was just waiting for the visa to process and all that stuff. I’m not 100% sure if when we spoke [New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day] I knew. It might have been two or three days after that when everything got locked in. It was essentially a waiting game for the right time to debut and the legal paperwork, the visa processing, and stuff like that. The visa they got is the same one Celine Dion and astronauts get.”

On why signing with AEW was a huge stress relief for him and his family: “It was not only the biggest relief ever, it changed my whole family. ‘Oh, we don’t have to stress or worry,’ we knew what was going to happen for the next couple of years and that stress relief was one of the best things ever. It’s another reason why I’ll be eternally grateful for Matt Jackson and AEW.”