AEW News: New Mini-Documentary on Ethan Page Return to Hamilton, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Sammy Guevara Vlog

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Ethan Page MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has released a new mini-documentary looking at Ethan Page returning to his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario last week. Page unsuccessfully challenged MJF on last week’s Collision.

– The latest vlog from Sammy Guevara is now online.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

