Ethan Page On AEW’s Resources For Mental Health, Says He Got Time Off After Coffin Match

Ethan Page says AEW does a lot to look after their performers’ mental health. Page was a guest on DAE On Demand recently and discussed how the company provides talent with support and resources to make sure that they’re doing okay from a mental health perspective.

Asked how big of a topic the subject is in AEW, Page said (per Fightful), “It’s huge. We get emails and have meetings and we have staff that looks after people and will reach out to people. There’s a large amount of people we can use and resources for things like that.”

He continued, “AEW is a big family when it comes to the way we treat each other and think about each other. After the coffin match, where I essentially died live on television against Darby Allin. I was not a fan of that. I came to the back and Tony Khan looked me in the eyes, shook my hand, and gave me the week off and told me to spend it with my family. Hard work gets rewarded and family time is valued by my boss. He has the best interest at heart when it comes to his talent.”

Page will team up with Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, & Dan Lambert against the Inner Circle at AEW Full Gear this coming weekend.