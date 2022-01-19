Ethan Page Says His AEW Run Has Exceeded His Expectations Thus Far

Ethan Page has been very happy with his AEW run so far, noting that it’s exceeded his admittedly-high personal expectations. Page was a guest on the Crisis on Infinite Podcasts and talked about his experience to date, and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time in AEW so far: “I would say it’s exceeded all of my personal expectations. And I had very high personal expectations. I try to set my goals to be unachievable. Shoot for the moon and land on a star kind of thing. To think back to some of the matches and moments I’ve had in my first year is pretty crazy. I’m hoping it just keeps going.”

On his matches and segments with some of AEW’s legends: “If you told me what my first year was going to be, I would’ve said BS. No chance I share a ring with Sting, Arn Anderson, Chris Jericho, Jake the Snake. I’d have thought no way.”

On his title aspirations: “I’m going to be the world champ. For sure though, gold around my waist before my second year. I think I’m going to have a legacy in AEW that right now people might say, ‘Oh, no way this guy achieves all this.’ People have been saying that about me my whole career, and I’ve been proving people wrong my whole career. It just takes me longer than most because I have too many doubters (laughs).”

On his “superstition” gear: “I’m always wearing either Doctor Strange socks or Deadpool socks. I have two pairs, and I have to double layer my socks because I ordered a pair of crappy boots from Mexico that sucked. It’s not even a ritual thing, but I think maybe it’s like a superstitious thing. I remember when I had to get a new pair of boots. I was heartbroken. I thought my career was over. I had worn those boots for the last 12 years. It’s like, they’re good luck. So I thought a new pair of boots would be a jinx.”

On his pre-match preparations: “I always try and warm up every muscle in my body. I’m always worried about tearing something or hurting something. I’ll do half an hour of some kind of a full body to warm something up. Then, right before I go out, people will be making fun of me but I don’t care: I’m always trying to get my arms and shoulders as big as possible. Hey, listen. This is a TV show that a million people watch every week. If you don’t want to look your best for a million people, don’t make fun of me! (laughs). If it’s a really big match that I know of in advance, I’ll prep with a specific diet to ensure I show up as lean as possible, and then I’ll eat like crap directly after the match. AEW catering is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”