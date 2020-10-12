Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Exchange At The Collective

As it was reported over the weekend, Ethan Page and Joey Janela smoothed over issues they had regarding Page’s likeness being used on a set of trading cards. It was also reported at the time that he met with GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale, but that didn’t go as smoothly. Fightful Select reports that the two had a heated verbal altercation at the Black Label Pro show last night at the GCW Collective.

Both Page and Lauderdale reportedly felt like they deserved an apology but neither were interested in giving one. Page left the event after the incident. One wrestler said it was likely due to “tensions running high after a long week.” Both Page and Lauderdale confirmed to Fightful that the incident did take place.