Ethan Page and Matt Hardy React To Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Page Praises AEW House Rules

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Ethan Page and Matt Hardy both reacted to the match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite. Page also praised last week’s AEW House Rules event. Here are highlights:

Hardy on the match’s lack of build: “I would’ve loved to have seen a vignette on him, I would’ve maybe have loved to see him in action, in a match before, and then build to the Kenny match. That would’ve been ideal or optimal but we don’t live in an optimal world either. TK was ready to get that match on, it could’ve been the only date that Vikingo had so we made it happen.”

Page on House Rules: “It was one of my favorite days at work in the last two years. It was just pro wrestling, that’s all it was. There was absolutely nothing other than performing for the people that were there and the people that came to the venue treated us, the whole show, as if they were so grateful that we showed up to their town. I felt like the biggest star in professional wrestling. It was incredible. It was a day I’ll never forget and I hope they do them more often.”

Hardy on live events: “House shows are the best. It’s so beneficial to everyone. So, yes, I hope they continue doing [House Rules] as well.”

Hardy added that it was Tony Khan’s decision and he “100” supported him. Page also noted that if there were vignettes of Vikingo leading up to the match, there still would have been people complaining, so AEW was in a no-win situation.