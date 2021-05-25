wrestling / News
Ethan Page Announces He and His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child
– AEW wrestler Ethan Page announced this week that he and his wife are expecting another child. He also announced that the baby will be a boy. You can see his announcement from his Twitter account below.
Elsewhere, on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Page and Scorpio Sky will team up against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. On Saturday at AEW Double or Nothing, Sky and Page team up against against Sting and Darby Allin. Page also tweeted yesterday, “Got my shoulders warmed up for @Sting on Sunday #AEWDoN.”
On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Ethan Page and his family.
Got my shoulders warmed up for @Sting on Sunday #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/p3TxBEI7dJ
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
It’s a boy!
Oh yeah, I’m having another baby 👍 pic.twitter.com/7Hm6WFPnwT
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
“It’s a boooooooooy” 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MnkceJtQ2a
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 25, 2021
