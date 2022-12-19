wrestling / News

Ethan Page Announces New Toy Line

December 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-23-22 Ethan Page Image Credit: AEW

Ethan Page is jumping into the collectible toy game, announcing the launch of a new Asylum All-Stars toy line. The AEW star took to Instagram to announce that he is officially the part-owner of the toy line and that pre-orders are available. You can see the video below.

Page has previously discussed his interest in the toy business, stating in September that he would like to open a toy store. He noted at the time:

“That’s my ultimate goal is to — for everything to be branded under the Toy Hunt umbrella. My comic book that’s coming out — this is the first time I’ve ever said this — is going to be called Toy Hunt. So the comic book’s called Toy Hunt, my vlog is called Toy Hunt, and I would love a store called Toy Hunt that is playing my vlogs all the time and I’ll make appearances at. But yeah, it would be fun. That’s the ultimate goal.”

