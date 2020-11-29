wrestling / News
Ethan Page Announces Withdrawal for ACW Wisconsin After Contact With Someone Diagnosed With COVID-19
– Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page announced today via his Twitter account that he’s been forced to withdraw from a scheduled ACW Wisconsin event for December 4 after coming into contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19. You can read his announcement and ACW’s response below.
Ethan Page wrote earlier, “Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th’s upcoming event. I’ve come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days. That will wrap up my 2020 schedule. Sorry @wwehornswoggle. Broken heart.”
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020
Such a bummer. This is the nature of wrestling right now. Things can change at any moment. That being said, the show WILL go on. But what does this mean for Drake Daniels? I’m sure he is not going to be happy. Under 50 tickets available. Get them now at https://t.co/O69xxQ6Z33 https://t.co/a7TRz986nT
— ACW Wisconsin (@ACW_Wisconsin) November 29, 2020
