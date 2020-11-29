wrestling / News

Ethan Page Announces Withdrawal for ACW Wisconsin After Contact With Someone Diagnosed With COVID-19

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page

– Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page announced today via his Twitter account that he’s been forced to withdraw from a scheduled ACW Wisconsin event for December 4 after coming into contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19. You can read his announcement and ACW’s response below.

Ethan Page wrote earlier, “Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th’s upcoming event. I’ve come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days. That will wrap up my 2020 schedule. Sorry @wwehornswoggle. Broken heart.”

