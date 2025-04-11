wrestling / News
Ethan Page Appears on TNA Impact, Interrupted By Frankie Kazarian
NXT’s Ethan Page opened up this week’s episode of TNA Impact, only to be confronted by Frankie Kazarian. Thursday’s episode saw Page come out to the ring and talk about his time in TNA but said he wanted to look forward, not backward. Page, who is set to compete in a three-way match with Joe Hendry and Kazarian at Rebellion, talked about how he previously defeated Hendry before Kazarian came down to the ring.
Kazarian talked about how he hates self-centered people and the two went back and forth on the mic until Santino Marella showed up and told them to leave.
