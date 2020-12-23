Ethan Page Asks Impact Wrestling To Send ‘The Karate Man’ To AEW

During last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Ethan Page brought his ‘Karate Man’ persona to the company by showing up during a match between Josh Alexander and Brian Myers. During last night’s episode, AEW President Tony Khan invited Impact’s talent to appear on Dynamite this week. Page took to Twitter and asked the company to send the Karate Man over.

He wrote: “Yo @IMPACTWRESTLING send @The_KarateMan to A E W.”

Page’s contract with Impact expires next week and it had been previously reported that he had talks with AEW, as well as MLW and WWE.