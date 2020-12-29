wrestling / News
Ethan Page to Battle Karate Man On Livestream Tomorrow
Ethan Page will battle his own alter ego the Karate Man in a livestream set for tomorrow afternoon. Page posted to Twitter to announce that he will face the Karate Man in a livestream tomorrow at 1 PM ET. Page called it “One last project for the people who supported me through 2020.”
Page has been using his Karate Man persona for a while, and even brought it out on an episode of Impact this week when it was presented as either a mental break of Page’s or, perhaps, a separate entity. You can see a promo for the livestream below.
Page is expected to exit Impact when his contract expires, which is believed on Thursday night/Friday morning.
🎫 FREE TICKETS 🎫
Dec 30, 2020 • 1:00pm EST
Ethan Page vs Karate Man
One last project for the people who supported me through 2020 pic.twitter.com/nZGxK1OmGU
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 28, 2020
