Ethan Page to Battle Karate Man On Livestream Tomorrow

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page Vlog

Ethan Page will battle his own alter ego the Karate Man in a livestream set for tomorrow afternoon. Page posted to Twitter to announce that he will face the Karate Man in a livestream tomorrow at 1 PM ET. Page called it “One last project for the people who supported me through 2020.”

Page has been using his Karate Man persona for a while, and even brought it out on an episode of Impact this week when it was presented as either a mental break of Page’s or, perhaps, a separate entity. You can see a promo for the livestream below.

Page is expected to exit Impact when his contract expires, which is believed on Thursday night/Friday morning.

