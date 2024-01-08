Ethan Page Believes Cody Rhodes Paid Him Personally For Original All In

In an interview with The Bragman Breakdown (via Wrestling Inc), Ethan Page spoke about his appearance at the original All In PPV in 2018, and his belief that Cody Rhodes paid him personally.

He said: “Ultimately, my payment came from his name to my PayPal, so I’m pretty sure I was hand-selected by my friend to get this opportunity. He also put me in the media scrum… he was definitely looking out. I’ll always deliver on my end to make sure whoever puts their neck out for me is not doing it in a way that is going to get them in trouble. He definitely put his foot forward for me. Ironically, when I was signing with AEW, he told me that he wouldn’t [sign me] because he didn’t want me to be a friend hire, and that’s how I started my career. So I actually respected that. He’s always had my back, and I appreciate him putting me in that because it was such a huge spotlight.“