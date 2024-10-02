wrestling / News

Ethan Page Blames CM Punk For NXT Title Loss, Says He ‘Ruined My Life’

October 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Ethan Page 8-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page on last night’s episode of WWE NXT to become the NXT Champion. CM Punk was the guest referee of that match and it seems Page is putting the blame squarely on Punk’s shoulders.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “He’s been known to ruin locker rooms. Didn’t know he’d ruin my life too.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading