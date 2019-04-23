wrestling / News
Ethan Page Claims AAW Has Told Wrestlers They Can’t Work For Certain Promotions
– IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page took to social media to call out AAW for allegedly telling wrestlers they can’t work for other promotions.
Hey. You know it’s okay to wrestle for multiple companies in same city right?
Unless you signed an agreement/contract that states otherwise
Don’t let someone else dictate where you work, unless they’re willing to pay for exclusivity
Own yourself. Don’t sell out for fake hype.
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 23, 2019
Oh. This is 100% about @AAWPro telling ppl they can’t work @BLabelPro @FreelanceWres & @WarriorWrstlng
Whatever. Get over it. IDGAF anymore. https://t.co/W8VrAkDuKs
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 23, 2019
AAW, BLP, Freelance, and Warrior Wrestling are all based around the Chicago area. AAW have yet to comment on Page’s claims.
