Ethan Page Claims AAW Has Told Wrestlers They Can’t Work For Certain Promotions

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Ethan Page

– IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page took to social media to call out AAW for allegedly telling wrestlers they can’t work for other promotions.

AAW, BLP, Freelance, and Warrior Wrestling are all based around the Chicago area. AAW have yet to comment on Page’s claims.

