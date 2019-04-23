– IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page took to social media to call out AAW for allegedly telling wrestlers they can’t work for other promotions.

Hey. You know it’s okay to wrestle for multiple companies in same city right?

Unless you signed an agreement/contract that states otherwise

Don’t let someone else dictate where you work, unless they’re willing to pay for exclusivity

Own yourself. Don’t sell out for fake hype.

— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 23, 2019