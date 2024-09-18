– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, CM Punk announced that he will be the special guest referee for Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams in their NXT Championship bout on October 1. Page later reacted to the news via social media.

Ethan Page wrote, “This man better pray he’s the Best Ref in the World too.” Additionally, Page appeared troll CM Punk on social media, sharing a picture of him signing an autograph for Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton at the airport. Haliburton was a guest on last night’s NXT.

Page said, “The fans at the airport are getting to be obnoxious. Respect the talent’s privacy. Please.” His comments appear to be a reference a recent statement by Punk about people not bothering wrestlers while they are at the airport. You can view his comments below.

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the WWE NXT Championship, with CM Punk as the guest referee, goes down on Tuesday, October 1. The CW debut show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.

