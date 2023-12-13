– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW’s Ethan Page discussed his angle in AEW with The Hardys. Ethan Page praised Matt Hardy as an unselfish worker and said Matt would go out of his way to look out for him, and he praised Jeff Hardy as well. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ethan Page on Matt Hardy: “I feel like there are people in wrestling that, they might be nice and they’re very friendly and cordial. But when it comes down to the business part of things, most people are very selfish. Whereas I feel like with Matt, he cares more about delivering a good story instead of benefiting himself.”

Ethan Page on how Matt Hardy would look out for him during their angle on AEW Dark: Elevation: “He would always look out for me. He would always make sure that I benefited in anything that we did, and that’s kind of rare in wrestling, so I will appreciate that from Matt for the remainder of my career, and I’ll love that dude forever.”

Page on how Jeff Hardy lives for his fans: “Jeff lives for the fans. They love the connection with the fans, they love putting on a show for the fans … Those guys genuinely love it.”

During the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in May, The Hardys, Orange Cassidy, and Hook beat Page and The Firm to take ownership of Page’s AEW contract.