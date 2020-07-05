Ethan Page’s Dad Sends a Message to Ken Shamrock to Retire Before Slammiversary

– At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) are set to defend their tag team titles against the team of Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock. Ethan Page released a video earlier today, where his father “Big Daddy G” George, cuts a promo on Ken Shamrock. You can check out that promo video below. Big Daddy G stated the following:

“Ken Shamrock, come a little closer because I know you’re just as old as I am and just as deaf as I’m getting to be. We’re the same age, born in ’63, and yeah, I think I’m in the best shape in my life life, but let me tell you something. Look behind me. That’s the future. That’s my son. That’s right, my son, the future Hall of Famer, the future World Champion, and guess what? He’s been training for this his whole life. Dude, I know what it feels like to be our age and think that you’re in the best shape in your life and you can do everything, but let me tell you something. There comes a point in a man’s life where he knows that it’s time to give it up, hang up the gloves, and let the future take over. So, Slammiversary? You should retire before you get there because if not, my son’s going to retire you for good. You can take that one to the bank.”

Impact Slammiversary 2020 takes placeon July 18 and airs on pay-per-view via FITE TV.