Ethan Page Didn’t Think His Call To Join WWE NXT Was Real At First

Ethan Page says that he got his offer to join WWE NXT via a cold call, and didn’t believe it was real at first. Page debuted in the promotion back in May and jumped right into a feud with NXT Champion Trick Williams. Page appeared on Talk’n Shop recently and revealed how he was contacted to join the company on his way to an indie show.

“I ended up being able to leave, thank you for that,” Page said (h/t to Fightful). “After that, I got a random phone call on a layover and I was like, ‘This is not real.’ They’re like, ‘Yes it is, here’s the offer, does that sound good?’ I was like, ‘Yes’ and they hung up. Then someone else called me right after and they’re like, ‘Did you just speak to so and so?’ Yes. ‘Okay, we’re gonna need this, this, this, this, this, this and then we’ll have everything sent over to you.’ I was like, wait a second, that was a real phone call that just happened?”

He continued, “It was me flying home from Winnipeg to go work for Sami Callihan in Dayton, Ohio. I had to like fly to Detroit and then pick up my car and drive three hours and I was dreading it. Then I went to do a show and I gotta keep it secret and I got to see all of the boys again before I took off, a bunch of the IMPACT guys were there that I got to see. It was cold and out of nowhere, crazy.”

Page will battle Williams, Shawn Spears, and Je’Von Evans in a Fatal Four-Way for Williams’ NXT Championship at Heatwave on Sunday.