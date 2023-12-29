Ethan Page Was Disappointed With His Physique For Match With Kenny Omega

Ethan Page put on a show with Kenny Omega in their match on AEW Collision, but he says he wasn’t entirely happy with how he physically looked in the bout. Page faced Omega on AEW Collision earlier this month, and during the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum he talked about how he tried to add some bulk for his Final Battle I Quit match with Tony Nese.

“The physical transformation, though, I actually watched the match back with Kenny [Omega] and I was disappointed with my physique,” Page said (per Wrestling Inc). “I thought I wasn’t thick enough and built enough and I thought maybe I needed to add a little size to go into such a violent match. So I actually had my trainer increase my carbohydrates all week and I have had an extended stomach all week eating these pounds of rice.”

He noted, “But I felt a lot better in the ring physically and I felt a lot more, I guess, dominant and stronger. So I actually did train physically for this week from the Kenny match to make some changes.”

Page defeated Nese at the ROH PPV.