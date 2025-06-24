– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page discussed winning the title, a potential babyface turn, and more. Below are some highlights from Insight:

Ethan Page on a possible face turn: “That’s an interesting question. It would take a lot in me to be nice to strangers [laughs]. At this stage in my career, with the amount of things that I feel like fans expect from me, I don’t know if I would ever like to be nice.”

On what winning the North American Title means to him: “What an interesting question. It means a lot to me, and the more I think about it, I think it should mean a lot more to NXT. There was a moment in my NXT career where I was challenging Tony D for the North American Championship, and I told him in the locker room that this championship was beneath me, and now I’m sitting here holding this same championship, and I wanted to address that. After some time and thinking and using my logical brain in professional wrestling, which usually doesn’t work out, I came to the conclusion that the North American Championship is actually the most prestigious championship in NXT.

“I mean, Oba Femi, current NXT Champion. In description he’s the champion of NXT, which its home base is in Orlando at the Performance Center. So Oba Femi is the champion of the Performance Center. Ethan Page is the champion of three entire countries. Meaning that this championship is also higher than the United States Championship. So I wanted to actually thank Jacob Fatu for doing such a great job representing the US, as his superior. Because, born in Canada, made in America, and tomorrow will be beating some Mexican luchadors. I am the greatest American to ever hold the North American Championship, and this is truly the championship in NXT. Prove me wrong.”

On how quickly his NXT debut came together: “[It came together] Very quickly, within like a week or two. I just ended up getting a phone call. This story might already be out there, but I was in between events. I was flying from Winnipeg. I had to go to Detroit and then drive from Detroit to Ohio for Revolver wrestling. And in between my connections, WWE called and offered me a job. And I did not think the call was real. The first call happened, they hung up, and I was like, Yep, that was a crank call. Then the second call came, and I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait, this is real?!’ And they’re like, ‘Yes, we would like to offer you a contract.’ I was like, very nice.”

Ethan Page defended his title against Sean Legacy earlier this month on NXT TV. On the same show, he was attacked by his rival, and former North American Champion, Ricky Saints.