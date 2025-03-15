– During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page spoke about a rumor he heard about AJ Styles while he was coming up on the indies. According to Page, if Styles was ever booked by an indie promotion, they would need to have a wrestling game for him to play at whatever hotel he was staying at. Styles is a longtime gamer and video game fan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on AJ Styles: “AJ, we’ve had very brief conversations. It was mostly about both of us talking about our age when we finally got into WWE. No game talk, yet. I’m hoping I can cross paths with AJ again and chat with him. There was always this, when I was on the independents, there was always this rumor that if you booked AJ Styles on an independent show, you had to make sure there was a wrestling video game at the hotel.”

On why he always admired that about Styles: “I think for sure that was probably not true, but I remember hearing that as an 18 year old kid coming up on the independents thinking, ‘That’s the coolest wrestler of all time.’ Not only is he getting paid, but he’s having fun when he’s at his job.”