Ethan Page Explains Why He Won’t Be at AEW All In London, Still Applying for His Green Card

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, Ethan Page discussed not being able to attend AEW All In London and still needing to get his green card paperwork done to travel outside of the us. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Ethan Page is landlocked in America because I have officially applied for my green card, which is a huge dream thing for myself and my family, but the timing of it, we had the tours of Canada, so we pushed back the paperwork, and the second we came back from Canada, we had apply. I won’t be able to cross the border for All In, but I’ll be watching and I think all of you guys should too.”